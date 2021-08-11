The Recovery Clinic 8-4-21: Kyle Brewer, Peer Recovery Specialist

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The investigation of a Jefferson County detainee is nearing completion as the cause of death is “undetermined” according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's office was notified that a preliminary report by the coroner listed the cause of death as "undetermined" after 18-year-old Dezmen X. McBride died while being held at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center (DBDC).