The Recovery Clinic 7-21-21: Nicky Ploudre, Real Talk Recovery Host

(StudyFinds.org) - “Long COVID” continues to confound doctors as patients still struggle with debilitating symptoms months after first being infected. A new study now suggests that COVID patients who could be long-haulers could be diagnosed by taking a close look at their eyes. Nerve fiber loss and an increase in key immune cells on the surface of the eye may be a way of identifying the long-term impact of the virus, say scientists.

The changes are particularly evident among those with neurological symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, headache, dizziness, numbness, and neuropathic pain. Doctors at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar say long COVID is characterized by a range of symptoms that continue for more than four weeks after the acute phase of the infection has passed, and which aren’t explained by an alternative diagnosis.