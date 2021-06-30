Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
National News
Monday Night Mystery
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Cosby conviction overturned: Ruling sparks outrage, relief from activists and celebrities
America’s best ‘BBQ cities’ revealed in new ranking
‘Smallville’ actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in NXIVM sex-slave case
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical system expected to form in coming days
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Opioid
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Recovery Clinic 6-23-21: Host Jimmy McGill with guest Brett Franks
Recovery clinics
Posted:
Jun 30, 2021 / 10:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2021 / 02:43 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Bill Cosby freed from prison, his sex conviction overturned
California bans state-funded travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
Many worried about building safety in Little Rock after Florida building collapse
Video
Affidavit claims mother of child who drowned in Lake Catherine had meth in her system when arrested
Gov. Hutchinson authorizes Arkansas National Guard deployment to US southern border