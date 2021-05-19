The Recovery Clinic 5-12-21: Pastor Scott Harness, That.Church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The threat for flash flooding continues throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday as multiple rounds of rain are still in the forecast. Where heavy rain falls, flash flooding may occur as the ground is already supersaturated from rainfall Monday and Tuesday.

A line of storms trained across central Arkansas for several hours Tuesday evening. When storms train, the barely move and impact the same area for a long time. When this occurs, high rainfall totals and flash flooding are often likely.