Jimmy McGill is the State Opioid Response Coordinator for the Arkansas State Drug Director’s office. He is a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist through both the IC&RC and NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals. He has led the development of peer recovery throughout Arkansas. He is a Trainer of Trainers and has assisted in the training of over 310 peer recovery support specialists. He has designed and developed the Peers Achieving Collaborative Treatment, also known as The P.A.C.T Project, allowing him to place peers in the emergency rooms, drug courts, jails, and reentry centers. He spearheaded the developmental working group that created the Arkansas Model of Peer Recovery which has now gained national attention. Jimmy collaborated with The Appalachian Consulting Group to develop a prison peer recovery program for North Dakota.