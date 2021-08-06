Veggies and potatoes on the grill

(Dean Cooks – WGN) – When you fire up the grill, don’t limit your options to just meats.

Check out these recipes from WGN’s Dean Richards for grilling vegetables and potatoes over the flames.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE POTATOES:

1 lb. small red potatoes

1 small sweet onion

2-3 TBSP, olive oil

1 tsp, onion powder

1 tsp, garlic powder

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

INGREDIENTS FOR VEGGIES:

1 zucchini, cut length wise

1 yellow squash, cut length wise

1 Japanese eggplant (or small eggplant) cut length wise

6 or 7 asparagus stalks (get thicker ones; trim woody bottom)

1 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, membrane removed and cut to lay out flat

1 yellow bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, membrane removed and cut to lay out flat

1 red onion, quartered

½ pint cherry tomatoes

½ cup olive oil, plus 2 TBSP.

½ cup balsamic vinegar

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh parsley

2 TBSP dried oregano (crush in your hand before adding to mix)

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pre-heat your grill to medium heat (about 400 degrees)

Have both direct flame and indirect flame areas.