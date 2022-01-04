Valentine’s Day Sweets: Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Valentine’s Day is coming soon and if you’re planning to treat your sweetheart with home-baked goodies, you’ll need to start rounding up some recipes.
Cookies and cakes are popular choices for the holiday of hearts.
Here’s a recipe for Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies you can put on your list.
Ingredients:
1 cup smooth peanut butter
1 cup sugar
1 large egg
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a cookie sheet with a Silpat silicone mat or parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the peanut butter, sugar and egg until completely combined. Drop the dough, one spoonful at a time, onto the prepared cookie sheet.
- Leave the dough as is, or take a fork and lightly press into the top of the cookie horizontally, then vertically, to create a checkered pattern. If you’d like to add chocolate chips, or any other candy, gently press them into the tops of the cookies before baking.
- Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the tops are golden and the bottoms are lightly browned.
- Let them cool for 10 minutes before handling and serving.
SOURCE: NBC Today