Valentine’s Day Meals: Heart-shaped meatloaf

Ingredients:
1/2 pound ground beef chuck
1/2 pound ground pork
1/2 pound ground veal
1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
1/4 cup whole milk
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves
2 8-ounce cans tomato sauce
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup water (optional)
This is a moist meatloaf, light in texture but heavy in flavor and completely nourishing. It is basted during the cooking process with a savory, tangy glaze that keeps the meatloaf tender while giving it a sweet crust.
TECHNIQUE TIP: Basting the meatloaf as it cooks will help keep it moist and seal in the flavors.
SWAP OPTION: For a leaner meatloaf, you can use ground turkey.
Preparation (click here for video):
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Combine the ground meats, breadcrumbs, milk, onion, egg, parsley, salt, pepper, thyme and 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce.
- Shape the mixture into a heart-shaped loaf, and place in a lightly greased rimmed baking sheet (or shallow pan).
- Stir together the vinegar, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire, and remaining tomato sauce. Add water, 1-2 tablespoons at a time, to thin the sauce if necessary. Pour about one-third of the tomato sauce mixture over the top of the meatloaf.
- Bake until no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour, basting with the remaining tomato sauce mixture every 15 minutes.
Source: NBC Today