Valentine’s Day Meals: Heart-shaped meatloaf

Ingredients:

1/2 pound ground beef chuck

1/2 pound ground pork

1/2 pound ground veal

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

1/4 cup whole milk

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves

2 8-ounce cans tomato sauce

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup water (optional)

This is a moist meatloaf, light in texture but heavy in flavor and completely nourishing. It is basted during the cooking process with a savory, tangy glaze that keeps the meatloaf tender while giving it a sweet crust.

TECHNIQUE TIP: Basting the meatloaf as it cooks will help keep it moist and seal in the flavors.

SWAP OPTION: For a leaner meatloaf, you can use ground turkey.

Preparation (click here for video):

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Combine the ground meats, breadcrumbs, milk, onion, egg, parsley, salt, pepper, thyme and 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce. Shape the mixture into a heart-shaped loaf, and place in a lightly greased rimmed baking sheet (or shallow pan). Stir together the vinegar, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire, and remaining tomato sauce. Add water, 1-2 tablespoons at a time, to thin the sauce if necessary. Pour about one-third of the tomato sauce mixture over the top of the meatloaf. Bake until no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour, basting with the remaining tomato sauce mixture every 15 minutes.

Source: NBC Today