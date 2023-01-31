It’s almost time to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone.

February 14 is on a Tuesday this year (2023).

Dating back more than 1,500 years, the celebration became one of romantic love in the 14th and 15th centuries.

Did you know that Valentine’s Day is also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine?

Speaking of feasts, many people will mark the holiday with sweets and other treats, like the ones below:

Peanut butter dessert pizza

Peanut butter cookies

Heart-shaped meatloaf