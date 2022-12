This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.

Click here to visit the Arkansas Style page for more on the show that airs weekdays at 2pm on KARK.’

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups of old Italian loaf bread, cubed

3 cups halved tomatoes

2 cups cubed cucumbers

1/2 cup slivered red onion

1/4 cup Kalamata olives

8 leaves of basil, julienned

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup Ciliegine size mozzarella balls

Salt and pepper, to taste