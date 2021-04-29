Tuna Guacamole Stuffed Tomatoes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of guacamole (homemade or store-bought)

2 large ripe tomatoes

2 (5oz.) cans white Albacore tuna (drained)

3 cups shredded pepper jack cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350

Slice the top of each tomato and scoop out the flesh of the tomatoes

Mix guacamole, tuna and 2 cups of shredded cheese

Fill each tomato with the tuna mixture and place in an oven-safe baking dish

Top each tomato with the rest of the cheese

Bake for 20 minutes or until tomatoes are completely heated and cheese is nicely melted

If you would like to make these as an appetizer, use a smaller tomato such as a cherry or grape tomato