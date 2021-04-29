Tuna Guacamole Stuffed Tomatoes

INGREDIENTS
2 cups of guacamole (homemade or store-bought)
2 large ripe tomatoes
2 (5oz.) cans white Albacore tuna (drained)
3 cups shredded pepper jack cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350
Slice the top of each tomato and scoop out the flesh of the tomatoes
Mix guacamole, tuna and 2 cups of shredded cheese
Fill each tomato with the tuna mixture and place in an oven-safe baking dish
Top each tomato with the rest of the cheese
Bake for 20 minutes or until tomatoes are completely heated and cheese is nicely melted
If you would like to make these as an appetizer, use a smaller tomato such as a cherry or grape tomato