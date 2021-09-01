Tomatoes made 3 different ways

WGN’s Dean Richards shares three different tomato recipes.
TOMATO & FETA PUFFED PASTRY
Ingredients:
- 1 pound heirloom tomatoes (3 medium tomatoes), thinly sliced
- 5 ounces crumbled Greek feta cheese (about 1 cup. I like Dodoni brand)
- 1 cup diced onion, caramelized
- 2-3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2-3 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
- ¾ teaspoon Greek oregano
- Salt & Pepper
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed if frozen
Instructions:
- Arrange tomato slices over a wire rack in a baking sheet. Sprinkle with kosher salt and set aside for at least 30 minutes to drain. Move them to paper towels.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit with a rack positioned in the center.
- Line a half baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface until it’s roughly 13×16 inches. Carefully transfer it to the prepared baking sheet, laying it out completely flat.
- Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the center of the dough, leaving a 2-inch border along each edge. Sprinkle with onion, garlic, half of the thyme, oregano, sea salt, and pepper. Layer the tomatoes on top and add the rest of the thyme.
- Fold the edges over the filling, crimping and overlapping as needed. Brush the dough with egg.
- Bake the pastry until the crust is golden brown and cooked through, about 25-40 minutes depending on your oven. Cool for 10 minutes.
SICILIAN TOMATO PESTO SAUCE
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup slivered, unsalted almonds, lightly toasted in olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, peeled
- 5 tablespoons Pecorino Romano cheese, self-grated
- 1-pound cherry or roma tomatoes
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 lb pasta of your choice
Directions:
- Add the almonds, garlic and cheese to a blender or food processor and pulse until the almonds are chopped. Add the tomatoes, basil, salt and pepper. Pulse until the tomatoes are chopped. With the blender running, drizzle in the olive oil.
- Transfer to sealed jars. Keep refrigerated for up to 1 week or freeze for 3 months.
- Warm in a pan and serve over pasta of choice.
TOMATO-VEGETABLE FOIL-PAK
Ingredients:
- 2 large tomatoes, cut into 1” pieces.
- 3 medium ears (3 cups) of corn kernels cut from cobs. Frozen is OK.
- 6 oz. fresh green beans, cut into 1″ pieces
- 2 lemon slices
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. fresh ground pepper
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
- Lay a double layer of heavy duty foil over about 30 inches.
- In a bowl, toss the tomato, corn, green beans, salt, pepper and olive oil.
- Lay into the foil and fold into a tight packet, pinching it around the edges.
- Cook over indirect heat on grill, or in a 400 degree oven for 10 minutes.
- Open the pouch carefully to release steam