TikTok-inspired recipe ‘Chaffles’

(WGN-Cooking with Dean) – If you haven’t yet tried to make chaffles, you’ll want to keep reading.

WGN’s Dean Richards shows us some of the many ways to make these snacks that have been made popular thanks to social media.

Basic Chaffle Ingredients:

1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese (shredded)

1 large Egg

2 tbsp Almond Flour ( to add some texture)

(or 2 tsp coconut flour)

1/4 tsp Baking Powder

This makes one chaffle. Multiply measurements for bigger portions.

Basic Cooking Directions:

Spray your waffle iron, griddle or pan with oil. Preheat to medium hot.

Mix the egg into a scramble. Add the cheese, almond flour and baking powder. Thoroughly mix together.

Pour mixture into waffle iron, griddle or pan slowly. Spread mixture evenly with a fork.

Cook until browned and crispy, about 3 to 4 minutes or desired crispiness. If cooking on a griddle or pan, flip to brown evenly.

Remove from heat onto a plate. It’ll continue to crisp as it cools.

Slather with butter and syrup of choice.

Customize the chaffles with different ingredients:

Add bacon, ham, spinach, pickled jalapeno slices or bread and butter pickle slices to the basic mixture before cooking.

Churro Chaffle:

Top completed, hot chaffles with cinnamon-sugar.

Blueberry Chaffle:

To the basic mixture, add blueberry. Mix thoroughly before placing on waffle iron/griddle/pan.

Pepperoni Pizza Chaffle:

Top completed basic chaffle with a tablespoon of pizza sauce, ½ tsp. Italian Seasoning, shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Microwave it on high for about 20 seconds.

Salsa/Queso Chaffle:

Top completed basic chaffle with a swirl of salsa of your choice and melted queso cheese.

Garlic Parmesan Chaffle:

To the basic mixture, add ¼ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, ¼ tsp garlic powder.

