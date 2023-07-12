WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipes for three different types of summer salads.

BLOODY MARY TOMATO SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE SALAD:

  • 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
  • 1 small red onion or shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice (from ½ small lemon)
  • ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 pounds ripe tomatoes (any variety), cut into 1 to 2-inch pieces
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • Handful of chopped parsley

 FOR THE DRESSING:

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1½ to 2teaspoons hot sauce, preferably Tabasco
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • ½ teaspoon celery salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Place celery and red onion in a bowl, and add lemon juice, sugar and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
  2. Toss and leave to soften for 5 to 10 minutes while you prepare the rest of the salad.
  3. Make the dressing.  Combine the soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, hot sauce, garlic, celery salt and olive oil in a bowl and stir to combine.
  4. Tip the celery and red onions into a colander and allow to drain. Squeeze out any excess liquid.
  5. Place the tomatoes in a large bowl and add the celery and onion. Add the dressing, along with the black pepper; stir gently to combine.
  6. Taste and season with more salt, if needed.  
  7. Top with parsley.

TOMATO, CORN & AVOCADO SALAD 

INGREDIENTS:

FOR SALAD:

  • 2 cups cooked corn, fresh or frozen (see Note)
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
  • 1-2 avocados, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

FOR THE DRESSING:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Combine the cooked corn, tomatoes and onion in a large glass bowl.
  2. Mix together the dressing ingredients in another bowl, pour over the salad, and gently toss to mix.
  3. Chill salad for an hour or two to let flavors blend.
  4. Add avocados right before serving so they don’t brown. Adding a squirt of lime directly to them will help them not brown.

GREEK TOMATO-POTATO SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE SALAD:

  • lb. unpeeled new potatoes (I recommend red or Yukon gold)
  • medium bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • medium tomatoes, seeded, cut into eighths
  • medium cucumber, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • ½ medium red onion, very thinly sliced (1/2 cup)
  • ½ cup whole kalamata or ripe olives
  • 4 oz crumbled feta cheese (1 cup. Don’t buy it pre-crumbled.  I recommend Dodoni brand)

FOR THE DRESSING:

  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • tablespoon finely chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • cloves garlic, finely chopped

DIRECTIONS:

  1. If potatoes are large, cut into bite-sized pieces. 
  2. In 3-quart saucepan, place steamer basket in 1/2 inch water (water should not touch bottom of basket).   
  3. Place potatoes in steamer basket. Cover tightly and heat to boiling; reduce heat. Steam 18 to 22 minutes or until tender; cool to room temperature.
  4. In large glass or plastic bowl, beat all Lemon Dressing ingredients with wire whisk until blended; set aside.
  5. Add potatoes and remaining salad ingredients except cheese to dressing; toss. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours.
  6. Sprinkle with feta cheese just before serving. 