WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipes for three different types of summer salads.
BLOODY MARY TOMATO SALAD
INGREDIENTS:
FOR THE SALAD:
- 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion or shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (from ½ small lemon)
- ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 pounds ripe tomatoes (any variety), cut into 1 to 2-inch pieces
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Handful of chopped parsley
FOR THE DRESSING:
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1½ to 2teaspoons hot sauce, preferably Tabasco
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- ½ teaspoon celery salt
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Place celery and red onion in a bowl, and add lemon juice, sugar and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
- Toss and leave to soften for 5 to 10 minutes while you prepare the rest of the salad.
- Make the dressing. Combine the soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, hot sauce, garlic, celery salt and olive oil in a bowl and stir to combine.
- Tip the celery and red onions into a colander and allow to drain. Squeeze out any excess liquid.
- Place the tomatoes in a large bowl and add the celery and onion. Add the dressing, along with the black pepper; stir gently to combine.
- Taste and season with more salt, if needed.
- Top with parsley.
TOMATO, CORN & AVOCADO SALAD
INGREDIENTS:
FOR SALAD:
- 2 cups cooked corn, fresh or frozen (see Note)
- 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
- 1-2 avocados, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
FOR THE DRESSING:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine the cooked corn, tomatoes and onion in a large glass bowl.
- Mix together the dressing ingredients in another bowl, pour over the salad, and gently toss to mix.
- Chill salad for an hour or two to let flavors blend.
- Add avocados right before serving so they don’t brown. Adding a squirt of lime directly to them will help them not brown.
GREEK TOMATO-POTATO SALAD
INGREDIENTS:
FOR THE SALAD:
- 2 lb. unpeeled new potatoes (I recommend red or Yukon gold)
- 2 medium bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 medium tomatoes, seeded, cut into eighths
- 1 medium cucumber, cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ medium red onion, very thinly sliced (1/2 cup)
- ½ cup whole kalamata or ripe olives
- 4 oz crumbled feta cheese (1 cup. Don’t buy it pre-crumbled. I recommend Dodoni brand)
FOR THE DRESSING:
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
DIRECTIONS:
- If potatoes are large, cut into bite-sized pieces.
- In 3-quart saucepan, place steamer basket in 1/2 inch water (water should not touch bottom of basket).
- Place potatoes in steamer basket. Cover tightly and heat to boiling; reduce heat. Steam 18 to 22 minutes or until tender; cool to room temperature.
- In large glass or plastic bowl, beat all Lemon Dressing ingredients with wire whisk until blended; set aside.
- Add potatoes and remaining salad ingredients except cheese to dressing; toss. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours.
- Sprinkle with feta cheese just before serving.