Three recipes for seafood in air fryer

(WGN – Cooking with Dean) – If you like seafood and have an air fryer, there are many dishes to try out.

WGN’s Dean Richards shares these three different recipes.

Air Fryer Shrimp with lemon and pepper

INGREDIENTS

1 pound medium raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

(Optional, 8 ounces of pasta, cooked per directions)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees. Place the shrimp in a Ziploc bag with the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Carefully combine all ingredients. Add parchment paper round (if using) and place the raw shrimp inside the air fryer in one layer. Cook for about 8 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through. The shrimp are done when the shells turn pink and the shrimp is just slightly white, but still a little opaque. Remove the lemon pepper shrimp from the air fryer, serve with pasta if desired, and enjoy!

Air Fryer Crab Cakes

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces lump crab meat

1 red bell pepper, de-seeded and chopped

3 green onions, chopped

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons breadcrumbs · 2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

1 teaspoon lemon juice (Lemon wedges for serving)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat your air fryer to 370 degrees. In a large bowl, add the lump crab meat, pepper, green onions,n mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, Old Bay Seasoning, and lemon juice and mix until just combined. Gently form four evenly sized crab patties. Lump crab meat has a lot of juices inside and you want to keep as much in as possible. Place a piece of parchment round down inside the hot air fryer then carefully place each crab cake in the air fryer. Cook the fresh crab cakes in the air fryer for 8-10 minutes until the crust turns golden brown. Do not flip while cooking. Remove the crab cakes from your air fryer and enjoy with your favorite sauce and extra lemon on top, if desired!

Air Fryer Garlic Salmon Fillets

INGREDIENTS

2 (6 ounce) skin-on salmon fillets, preferably wild-caught

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 teaspoon)

1 teaspoon fresh Italian parsley, chopped (or 1/4 teaspoon dried

salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS