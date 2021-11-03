Thanksgiving Recipes: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dumplings

INGREDIENTS:

1 can Pumpkin Puree

1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese

1 stick and 1 tablespoon butter

3 Pkgs refrigerated Buttery Crescent Rolls

2 Cups Brown Sugar

3 teaspoons cornstarch

3 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/2 Teaspoons clove

1 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoons allspice

1 1/2 teaspoons ginger

1 1/4 cups water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350

Spray your baking dish with no-stick cooking spray

Mix Pumpkin with 1/4 cup brown sugar and a teaspoon of cinnamon

Place a spoonful of pumpkin mixture and a dab of the cream cheese at the fat end of your crescent and roll up as tightly as possible trying to avoid holes or unsealed spots where the mixture could seep out.

Set your filled crescents aside in the baking dish

In a saucepan combine water, 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, 1 stick of butter melted, cornstarch, vanilla and 1 teaspoon of each spice. Bring to a simmer.

Pour the heated liquid mixture over the filled crescents

In a small bowl combine 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon each of clove, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. Mix in room temperature tablespoon of butter.

Sprinkle over the top of the crescents

Bake for 35 minutes

Allow to let stand for at least 10 minutes before serving

NOTE: You can substitute the mix of spices with premixed pumpkin spice