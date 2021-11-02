Thanksgiving Recipes: Dutch Apple Pie

INGREDIENTS:

One pre-made deep dish pie crust

FILLING

2 1/4 lbs apples (I like a combination of Granny Smith mixed with a couple of Honeycrisp) when sliced … 7 cups of peeled apples

3 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon clove

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/4 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

Juice of one fresh lemon

8 Tbsp salted butter

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

CRUMBLE TOPPING

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

8 Tbsp salted butter at room temp

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup all-purpose flour

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375

Peel, core, and slice your apples (thin slices). I highly recommend a tabletop apple peeler/slicer/corer to make the process faster.

Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the peeled apples and toss in about a teaspoon of the cinnamon. Set aside.

Melt 8 Tbsp of butter in a saucepan.

Stir flour into butter and simmer for a minute.

Sir in water, sugar, and spices… bring to a boil and simmer for about three minutes, stirring constantly

Pour the sauce over the apples and stir to coat them completely

Pour the apples into the pie crust… Set aside

Make the topping: Mix together the flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and cinnamon.

Add the butter and work it into the mixture.

Stir in the pecans.

Spread the crumble topping evenly over the top of the pie

Bake for 50-60 minutes … internal temp should be 175

Allow to cool for at least 1 hour before serving

NOTE: If you have an excess of apples you can simply make the pie filling part of this recipe and freeze it for later use