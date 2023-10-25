The latest recipe from WGN’s Dean Richards is a sweet treat every Swiftie will love!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus more for sugaring tops

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 chai tea bag

or

Package Sugar Cookie Mix (follow box directions) and add in:

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 chai tea bag

Glaze:

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons milk or eggnog

Directions:

If using a package mix, just follow the directions on the box. Add the vanilla and chai to the dough mixture.

Bake according to box directions and let them cook before going to the glaze.

Otherwise:

In a mixing bowl or in the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter until smooth and fluffy.

Mix in the oil, then the sugar, powdered sugar, egg, and extract.

Cut open the chai tea bag and mix the dry leaves into the mixture.

Mix in the flour, baking soda, and salt until the dough begins to come together. It will be very soft.

Place the mixing bowl in the fridge and allow the dough to chill for at least an hour.

Preheat the oven to 350°F before removing the dough from the fridge.

Using a cookie dough scoop, portion the dough into tablespoon-sized balls.

Flatten the dough balls slightly, and then place them on a greased or lined baking sheet, leaving space in between each cookie.

Sprinkle the tops with sugar.

Bake the cookies for eight to 12 minutes until the outer edges are lightly golden brown.

Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool on the baking sheet for 15 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to finish cooling.

For the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and eggnog (or milk.)

Spoon the glaze onto the cooled cookies and allow it to set for 10 minutes.