WGN’s Dean Richards shares three tailgating recipes perfect for football season.

Shrimp Rolls

Ingredients:

1 pound raw large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 celery stalks, chopped finely

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Rolls:

Hot dog rolls

Softened butter

Dressing:

1/3 cup mayonnaise (regular or light)

1 lemon (1 tablespoon juice + 1 teaspoon lemon zest)

1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ lemon to spray over the final product

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

(optional) 1/4 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce or less

Instructions:

Mix all dressing ingredients – mayo, green onions, Dijon, lemon juice and zest, salt and pepper – in a large bowl.

Set aside 2 1/2 tablespoons of the dressing in a second medium bowl to dress the grilled shrimp.

Heat gas grill to high, brush the grates clean and oil them with a paper towel dipped in oil. Mix shrimp with 2 tablespoons of dressing.

Thread onto steel skewers or wooden skewers that have been soaked in water for a few minutes.

Grill shrimp for about 2 minutes per side or just until cooked through. Do NOT overcook.

Remove shrimp from skewers to cutting board, Roughly chop into bite-sized pieces and add to bowl with reserved mayonnaise mixture.

Add celery and parsley (or other herbs.)

Mix to combine. Adjust seasonings. Squeeze lemon over the mixture, if desired.

If rolls have crust on the sides, cut a thin slice off to allow for golden brown buttered rolls. Place rolls on grill at about medium-high heat.

After 10 seconds, turn them 45 degrees for nice hatch marks. Flip and repeat on second side.

Fill each roll. Serve with pickles and chips.

Chili/Chili Dogs (or Brats)

Ingredients:

8 oz. ground beef

1 clove garlic, pressed

2 tsp. chili powder

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 tbsp. yellow mustard

2 tsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

8 hot dogs or bratwurst

8 hot dog buns

(optional) Shredded Cheddar and chopped red onion

Directions:

Heat grill on medium-high. Cook ground beef in medium skillet on medium, breaking up into tiny pieces.

Stir in garlic, chili powder, and cinnamon; cook 1 minute.

Add tomato sauce, yellow mustard, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer until slightly thickened.

Grill hot dogs and buns. Spoon some chili on top…or serve in a bowl.

(optional) Sprinkle with shredded Cheddar and chopped red onion.

Yia Yia’s Pimento Cheese Ball

INGREDIENTS:

One 8-ounce package cream cheese

10 oz. jar of Spanish Olives with Pimento, chopped small

1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans

Ritz Crackers or veggie platter

DIRECTIONS:

Let cream cheese come to room temperature and mix all ingredients together. Reserve about ¼ cup of the nuts for garnish.

If dip is too thick for your liking, add a little of the olive juice.

Form into a ball.

Wrap in cellophane and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Remove from cellophane and roll the ball in the remainder of the nuts

Serve with Ritz Crackers and/or veggies.