WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipes for Sweet Potato and traditional latkes.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Latkes

Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes grated, about 5 cups

2 eggs beaten

1/4 cup plain bread crumbs

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup dried cranberries (low or no sugar added)

Apple-Cinnamon Applesauce

Sour Cream

Dried cranberries for garnish



Instructions:

Peel and grate sweet potatoes and remove as much moisture as possible using either cheesecloth of paper towels. Put in medium mixing bowl.

Add bread crumbs and salt and toss. Beat eggs well and add egg, stirring with a spoon until uniform. Add cranberries and mix in.

Using a tablespoon, create heaping tablespoon-sized latkes and press them to form, and then flatten. Spray both sides of latkes fully and liberally with cooking spray and air fry at 375 F for 14-16 minutes, until edges are crispy and centers are cooked through.

Serve with flaked sea salt topping, applesauce and a side of sour cream. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge and reheat in air fryer (375 for 3-5 min.)

If you don’t use an air fryer, fry the potato mixture in hot vegetable oil until brown.

Traditional Potato Latkes (using Air Fryer)

Ingredients:

2 medium or 3 small russet potatoes

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and quartered

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons matzo meal, or plain breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon kosher salt, more as needed

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil, as needed

Sour cream, for serving, optional

Applesauce, for serving, optional

Thinly sliced chives, for serving, optional

Instructions:

Preheat the air fryer to 400 F.

Clean and peel the potatoes.

Grate them on the large holes of a box grater. You can also use the grating blade in your food processor.

If you prefer, you can chop the shreds into smaller pieces. This will help make the latkes into more compact rounds.

Grate or chop the onion. Combine the potatoes and onion in a colander. Rinse the shredded mixture with cold water.

Place the mixture onto a few layers of cheesecloth and squeeze the liquid out over a medium bowl. Twist and squeeze as hard as you can until almost all of the liquid has been removed.

Put the potato and onion shreds into a large separate bowl.

Let the liquid settle. Pour off and discard most of the liquid, leaving behind the thick potato starch gathered at the bottom of the bowl.

Whisk together the eggs, matzo meal, salt, pepper, and reserved potato starch.

Add the egg mixture to the potato and onion shreds. Mix together to combine.

Generously grease the bottom of your air fryer with some of the olive oil. Position a rack in the center of a separate oven and heat to 200 F. Set a cooling rack over a rimmed baking sheet.

Dollop 1/4-cup portions of the latke mixture onto the greased air fryer basket. Make them as thick or as thin as you would like. Sprinkle them with more salt. Brush (or spray) the top of each latke with more olive oil.

Cook in the air fryer for 8 minutes.

Flip and cook until golden brown and crisp, an additional 5 minutes.

Transfer to the rack and keep warm in the second oven while you make the remaining batches. Re-grease the air fryer with olive oil and cook in batches until all of the latke batter is cooked.

Serve hot with applesauce, sour cream, and chopped chives (optional).

If you don’t use an air fryer, fry the potato mixture in hot vegetable oil until brown.