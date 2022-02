INGREDIENTS:

5 medium ripe avocados

1/2 red onion

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt to taste

Two tablespoons of lime juice

A splash or two of Tabasco

1 large jalapeño pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Chop onions, pull cilantro leaves, peel and pit avocados, slice jalapeño

Place all ingredients in a bowl and use a hand blender to mix and smooth the ingredients

When you refrigerate, you can add a little lime juice to the top of the guacamole to keep the color nice and green

