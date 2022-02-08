Recipes from WGN’s Dean Richards

Bratwurst In Beer With Onions

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 yellow onions , sliced

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

6 bratwurst

1 12-ounce bottle amber ale or nut brown ale

6 buns

Instructions:

In a cast iron or heavy bottomed skillet, melt the butter over medium high heat. Add the onion and caraway seeds and cook for 5 minutes or until the onions begin to soften. Season with kosher salt. Nestle the bratwurst in the onions, add the bottle of ale and bring to a low boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 30-40 minutes, turning the brats occasionally.

To finish the bratwurst on the stove, transfer the onions and beer broth to a bowl and set aside. Add the brats to the skillet or grill to brown.

Brown the sausages evenly on all sides, adding a little more butter or oil if needed. Add the onions and beer broth back to the skillet and keep warm.

Serve on warm buns with onions and coarse, grainy mustard. Add sauerkraut if desired.

Cheese-Stuffed Brats

Ingredients:

5 bratwurst (about 1 pound)

2 ounces Monterey Jack cheese with caraway seed

2 green onions, thinly sliced (1/4 cup)

5 slices bacon

5 brat buns, halved lengthwise, lightly toasted

Ketchup, mustard, chopped onion, and/or pickle relish (optional)

Directions:

Cut a lengthwise slit in each bratwurst or knockwurst about 1/2 inch deep. Cut cheese into five 2-1/2×1/2×1/4-inch strips. Insert a cheese strip and some of the green onion into each brat or knockwurst. Wrap a slice of bacon around each. Fasten the bacon with wooden toothpicks.

Place brats, cheese side up, on the grill, indirect method, rack directly over a grill pan. Cover and grill for 5 to 10 minutes or until bacon is crisp and cheese is melted.

Place brats in French-style rolls or buns. If desired, serve with catsup, mustard, chopped onion, and/or pickle relish. Makes 5 servings.

Pretzel and Honey Mustard Bratwurst Burger

Ingredients:

6 Bratwurst

2 tablespoons butter

1 orange bell pepper (or your choice of pepper, thinly sliced)

1 sweet onion (thinly sliced)

3 cups cole slaw mix (shredded cabbage)

1 medium tomato, diced

1/3 cup spicy brown mustard

4 tablespoons honey

2 pinches salt and ground pepper to taste

6 slices pepper jack cheese

6 Pretzel rolls

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, mix spicy mustard and honey together, when well blended add cabbage and tomato. Mix together until cabbage and tomato is well coated then set aside.

In a large non-stick skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add peppers and onions, season to taste with salt and pepper and sauté until lightly browned but with a little crunch in the peppers (about 8-10 minutes).

Heat the grill to medium-high. Place burgers on grill. Just before the burgers are finished add Cheese, continue cooking until cheese is melted On bottom of roll place 1/6 of the peppers and onions, add Brat Burger.

On top of brat burger add 1/6 of the cabbage/tomato and honey mustard mixture and top roll.

Jalapeño-Cheese Brats

Ingredients:

8 cooked bratwursts or smoked Polish sausages

¾ cup shredded Colby and Monterey Jack cheese (3 ounces)

¼ cup finely chopped, sliced pickled jalapeño and/or banana chile peppers

¼ cup sliced green onions (2)

Desired toppings (such as mustard, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, sauerkraut, and/or pickle relish) (optional)

8 bratwurst buns, split and toasted

Directions:

Cut a 1/2-inch-deep slit down the center of each bratwurst. In a small bowl combine cheese, chile peppers, and green onions. Spoon cheese mixture into slits, pushing in slightly. Tightly pack stuffed bratwursts in a storage container so they can’t move around; cover and chill overnight.

Prepare grill for indirect method of cooking . Place bratwursts, cheese sides up, on grill rack over drip pan. Cover and grill for 6 to 8 minutes or until bratwursts are heated through and cheese is melted.

Serve bratwursts in buns with topping

Air-Fried Bratwurst Bites with Spicy Beer Mustard

Ingredients:

½ cup dark beer

3 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon turmeric

⅛ teaspoon ground allspice

½ cup stone ground spicy mustard

5 uncooked bratwurst links, cut into 1-inch chunks

6 miniature sweet peppers, halved and seeded

Directions:

In a small saucepan, combine first four ingredients (through allspice). Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes or until volume has reduced by half. Stir in mustard. Let stand until ready to serve.

Place bratwurst chunks and peppers in a single layer in fryer basket. Work in batches if necessary. Cook at 400°F for 10 minutes or until peppers are tender and internal temperature of bratwurst reaches 165°F and edges are golden brown and crisp, tossing once halfway through cooking. Serve warm with mustard sauce.