(NBC Today) – What would watching football be like without wings? A whole lot less delicious! As the story goes, one night in 1964, the owner of a Buffalo, New York bar created the original hot sauce-covered crispy wings for her hungry son. Then, just three years later, while the mouth-watering snack was gaining popularity, the very first Super Bowl game took place — and the rest is history! Ever since, wings have been an absolute must-have for tailgating.

But wings go way beyond Buffalo sauce and sports. The versatile, affordable, easy-to-eat bites are savored in cuisines around the world. Whether fried, grilled, baked, smoked, sauced, dry-rubbed or glazed, there’s no doubt wings are always a winning dish.

