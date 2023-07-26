WGN’s Dean Richards is whipping up two tempting treats!

No- Bake Lemon Pie

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (10 to 12 whole crackers)

1/4 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

Pinch of salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For gluten-free, use a rice flour, almond flour or pecan crust; pre-made or homemade. Recipe here)

Filling:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

Directions:

In medium bowl, prepare pre-made crust….or mix crust ingredients. Press evenly into ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Refrigerate 1 hour.

In large bowl, beat filling ingredients until smooth. Spread evenly in crust. Refrigerate 6 hours or until set.

Serve with whipped cream if desired.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler

Ingredients for the filling:

4 cups strawberries, hulled and halved

2 cups rhubarb, medium dice

1/4 cup flour or (for gluten-free), cornstarch

1/2 to 3/4 cup granulated or light brown sugar

Juice of half a lemon

Pinch salt

For the topping:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons melted butter for brushing the tops of the biscuits

For gluten free, use non-wheat granola topped with turbinado sugar.

Vanilla ice cream, as needed

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven (or grill, indirect cooking method) at 350°.

2. For the filling, gently mix together the strawberries, rhubarb, flour or cornstarch, sugar, lemon juice and salt. Place in a generously buttered 10-inch cast iron pan.

3. For the biscuit topping, combine the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar in a medium-size bowl. Stir in the cream until you have a stiff dough. If the dough is too dry, add more cream one teaspoon at a time.

4. Break off small balls of biscuit dough and place on top of the fruit. Brush generously with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar.

(For gluten free, sprinkle the granola over the top of the fruit mixture. Sprinkle the sugar on top of that.)

5. Place the pan on the grill so it is not directly over the heat source. Close the cover of the grill and bake until filling is bubbling throughout and top is golden, 35 to 40 minutes. Rotate the dish once or twice during baking to ensure even cooking. Serve warm or room temperature.

6. Serve warm or room temperature with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.