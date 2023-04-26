WGN’s Dean Richards is celebrating Cinco de Mayo a little earlier with this recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup white rice

4 poblano peppers

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 onion (diced)

4 cloves garlic (minced)

2 Tablespoons tomato paste

3 teaspoons ground cumin

8 ounces lean ground beef (or substitute shredded chicken, diced shrimp or roasted veggies)

3 Tablespoons dried currants

3 Tablespoons roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

Lime Crema

1/2 cup Mexican crema (or sour cream)

1 lime (juiced)

1/2 cup cilantro (chopped (divided))

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

In a small pot, combine the rice, 1 cup of water, and a big pinch of salt. Bring to a boil then cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Set aside.

Place poblano peppers on a sheet pan. Roast in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the skin is browned and blistered. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool, leaving the oven on. When cool enough to handle, make a lengthwise slit in each pepper and remove and discard the ribs and seeds.

While the peppers cool, in a large skillet, heat oil on medium-high until hot. Add garlic and onion. Cook, stirring frequently, 2-3 minutes, until softened.

Stir in the tomato paste and cumin. Cook, 2-3 minutes.

Add ground beef (or protein or choice.) Cook, breaking the meat apart with a spoon, until cooked through.

Stir in the currants, pepitas, and cooked rice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Stuff each pepper with the filling. Bake 4 to 6 minutes, or until heated through. Remove from the oven.

While the peppers bake, in a small bowl, combine Mexican crema, lime juice, half the cilantro and 1 tablespoon of water. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Drizzle the peppers with lime crema and sprinkle with the remaining cilantro.