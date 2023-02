This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.

Ingredients:

8 oz. sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ cup cotija cheese, divided

1 lime, juiced

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon Tajin

3 1/2 cups roasted corn kernels

½ tsp chopped jalapeno

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Mix and sprinkle with extra cojita cheese and cilantro