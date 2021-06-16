Steaks on the grill for Father’s Day

(WGN-Cooking with Dean) – If you like making steaks on the grill, we have a trio of recipes you could try for your Father’s Day cookout.

WGN’s Dean Richards serves them up.

Ingredients:

Butter ¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon minced canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar

2¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

Rub:

1½ teaspoon ancho chile powder

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon packed light brown sugar

4 rib eye steaks (or your steak of choice) each about 10 ounces and 1 inch thick, trimmed of excess fat

Extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

In a medium bowl mix the butter ingredients, including ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Prepare the grill for cooking over high heat (500°F). In a small bowl combine the rub ingredients, including the remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Lightly brush the steaks on both sides with oil and season evenly with the rub, gently pressing the rub into the meat. Allow the steaks to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling. Grill the steaks over high heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to your desired doneness, using the temperature probe or instant read thermometer. Rare: 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit. Medium Rare: 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Medium: 155 degrees Fahrenheit. Well Done: 165 degrees Fahrenheit. 6 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning once or twice. Remove from the grill and spread the butter on top. Let rest for 3 to 5 minutes. Serve warm.

Greek Style Steaks

Ingredients:

1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 beef ribeye steaks (or your choice of steak, 1-1/2 inches thick)

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons, salted butter

5 diced garlic cloves

1 lb. portabello mushrooms, trimmed and halved

Directions:

Combine dried ingredients in a small bowl and thoroughly cover the steaks.

Prepare the grill for cooking over high heat (500°F).

Allow the steaks to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling.

Grill the steaks over high heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to your desired doneness, using the temperature probe or instant read thermometer (see grid above.)

6 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning once or twice. Remove from the grill. and spread the butter on top. Let rest for 3 to 5 minutes. Serve warm.

In a side pan, sautee the mushroom and garlic in the olive oil and butter. Drizzle it all over the cooked steaks.

Carne Asada Steak

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

2 limes, juiced

1 tsp salt

1 1/2 lbs skirt steak

1 red pepper, sliced

1 green pepper, sliced

1 sweet onion, sliced

2 tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

Place the steak, lime juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper into a large resealable bag, distribute the marinade evenly, and refrigerate for 3-12 hours. Prepare the grill for cooking over high heat (500°F). Allow the steaks to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling. Remove from marinade. Grill the steaks over high heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to your desired doneness, using the temperature probe or instant read thermometer (see grid above.) 6 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning once or twice. Remove from the grill. and spread the butter on top. Let rest for 3 to 5 minutes. Serve warm. While waiting, grill peppers and onions…and top over the steaks.

NY Strip Steaks

Set the Smokefire to 525 Degrees

Pour a teaspoon of oil on each steak and brush around to coat evenly.

Season the steaks with Salt, Pepper and Garlic.

Place meat probe in very center of your steaks

Open Connect App and choose “Beef” and then choose the steak of your choice and thickness.

Choose the doneness level you desire

Place the steaks on the grill and close the lid.

The Connect App will tell you when to flip your steaks. (About 4 minutes per side)

Remove steaks once preferred doneness level has been reached.

Allow steaks to rest for 10 minutes. ENJOY!!

Pork Shoulder/Pulled Pork/Pork Butt

Set the SmokeFire for 250 degrees

Cover the pork with yellow mustard. This will act as a binder for the BBQ rub to stick. (don’t worry, you will not taste it)

Liberally season the whole pork butt

Place a meat probe in the center of the pork and choose “Bone-in Pork Shoulder” form the Weber Connect App. Be sure NOT to let the probe touch the bone. This will give an inaccurate reading.

Place the pork butt on the smoker

The Connect App will inform you what your steps will be and how long you have before the next step

Once the Pork reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, remove from the grill and wrap tightly with foil or butcher paper.

Place pork back on the smoker and allow to finish cooking until it reaches an internal temperature of 195 degrees. The App and the SmokeFire will keep you informed of the temp.

Remove pork and allow to rest for one hour. I like to place it in a cooler and wrap it in a towel.

Pull and enjoy!!

To get Dean’s weekly recipes text the word “COOKS” to 97999.