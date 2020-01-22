Steak with Red Wine Sauce with Chef Serge

For the Steak

1 lbs. Beef Shoulder Tender

2 Tbls. of Grapeseed Oil

3 Tbls. Tri-Color Peppercorns, ground Kosher Salt

1 Tbls. Unsalted Butter

For the Sauce

1 Cup Raisins

1 Cup Red Wine

1 Whole Garlic Clove

2 Sprigs of Thyme

1 Cup of Veal Sauce

2 Tbls. Unsalted Butter Kosher Salt to taste

Soak raisins in the red wine before you start your steak.

Pour grapeseed oil in a cast-iron skillet and heat over high heat until you begin to see smoke from the oil.

Heavily sprinkle the steak with salt and pat the coarsely ground pepper onto the steak and make sure it adheres to the steak.

Place the steak in the hot pan away from you and sear on all sides for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the butter, garlic, and thyme to the pan and baste by spooning butter over the top of the steak several times.

Put into a preheated 350-degree oven for another 6 minutes for medium-rare.

Take the steak out of the pan onto a plate and cover with foil and allow to rest for 5 minutes.

For the sauce: While the steak is resting, deglaze the pan the steak was cooked in with the wine with raisins.

Reduce by half.

Add your veal stock and reduce it by half again.

Incorporate the butter cut into small pieces.

Slice the steak across the bias and serve draped with the sauce.

For more information and booking, click here!