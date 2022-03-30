WGN’s Dean Richards shares this recipe.

Ingredients:

2 cups farro

¾ pound fresh asparagus, medium thickness, trimmed, cut in thirds on a diagonal.

1 – 15 oz. Can, garbanzo beans; drained and rinsed

1 cup red and yellow cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup, diced cucumbers

¾ cup chopped walnuts

¾ cup dried cranberries

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

⅓ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup balsamic vinaigrette, or to taste

5 oz. lettuce of choice (I used green mix)

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

(optional) Cooked shrimp, salmon filet or chicken breast

Directions:

Cook farro according to package directions. Drain, cool and set aside.

Steam or bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the asparagus, and cook uncovered until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain, then immerse in ice water to stop the cooking process. Once the asparagus is cold, drain well, and chop.

Place farro, asparagus, garbanzos, tomatoes, diced cucumbers, walnuts, cranberries, parsley, and green onions in a large bowl.

Drizzle the balsamic vinaigrette over and sprinkle about 3/4 cups Parmesan cheese, then toss.

Spread lettuce over the bottom of a large serving dish. Place farro mix on top of the lettuce.

(Optional) For some extra protein, top with shrimp, salmon or chicken.

Top with the remaining 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese.

