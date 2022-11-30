WGN’s Dean Richards shares this holiday appetizer recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 4 green onions thinly sliced
- 1 ½ cups fresh spinach (or 10 oz frozen spinach, thawed), squeeze dry and chopped fine
- 1/4 cup ricotta
- 1 large egg beaten
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tbsp fresh dill, chopped
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg (Try to grind it yourself. So much more flavorful)
- 4 oz feta crumbled (crumble your own; pre-crumbled is too dry. I recommend Dodoni Feta for best flavor)
- 30 phyllo shells (sold in most stores in the frozen food case)
Instructions:
- Prepare and measure out all ingredients.
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Quickly boil or steam fresh spinach (or defrost frozen) and squeeze out all the excess water. Chop finely.
- Add extra virgin olive oil to a skillet under medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for 2-3 minutes, making sure not to burn the garlic.
- Add chopped green onions and quickly stir to incorporate all the garlic and olive oil. Remove from heat.
- Add spinach, garlic and onion mixture, ricotta cheese, beaten egg, chopped parsley, chopped dill, sea salt, ground black pepper, ground nutmeg into a bowl and mix well to incorporate all ingredients.
- Add crumbled feta to spinach mixture. Gently fold in crumbled feta cheese to spinach mixture.
- Arrange phyllo cups on a baking sheet. Add spinach mixture into phyllo cups.
- Place in the center rack of oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and serve immediately. Enjoy!