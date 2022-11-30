WGN’s Dean Richards shares this holiday appetizer recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 4 green onions thinly sliced
  • 1 ½ cups fresh spinach (or 10 oz frozen spinach, thawed), squeeze dry and chopped fine 
  • 1/4 cup ricotta
  • 1 large egg beaten
  • 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tbsp fresh dill, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg (Try to grind it yourself.  So much more flavorful)
  • 4 oz feta crumbled  (crumble your own;  pre-crumbled is too dry.  I recommend Dodoni Feta for best flavor)
  • 30 phyllo shells (sold in most stores in the frozen food case) 

Instructions:

  1. Prepare and measure out all ingredients.
  2. Preheat oven to 350° F.
  3. Quickly boil or steam fresh spinach (or defrost frozen) and squeeze out all the excess water. Chop finely.  
  4. Add extra virgin olive oil to a skillet under medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for 2-3 minutes, making sure not to burn the garlic. 
  5. Add chopped green onions and quickly stir to incorporate all the garlic and olive oil. Remove from heat.
  6. Add spinach, garlic and onion mixture, ricotta cheese, beaten egg, chopped parsley, chopped dill, sea salt, ground black pepper, ground nutmeg into a bowl and mix well to incorporate all ingredients.
  7. Add crumbled feta to spinach mixture. Gently fold in crumbled feta cheese to spinach mixture.
  8. Arrange phyllo cups on a baking sheet. Add spinach mixture into phyllo cups. 
  9. Place in the center rack of oven and cook for 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and serve immediately. Enjoy!