WGN’s Dean Richards shares his latest recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- ½ cup chopped green peppers
- ½ cup chopped onions
- 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan (reserve some for topping)
- 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs.
- 1 cup ketchup (half goes in the meat mixture, half gets mixed with mustard as a topping)
- ½ cup yellow mustard
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1 cup, cut carrots
- 1 cup, cut red or Yukon gold potatoes
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 2 pounds ground beef (90/10 blend, maybe, a mix of beef and ground pork or veal as long as it equals 2 lbs.)
- ½ cup, whole milk.
- Slow cooker liner for easy cleanup
- Aluminum foil strips for lifting the meatloaf out of the cooker.
Instructions
- Place the slow cooker liner in the stoneware.
- Fold a 2-foot length of aluminum foil in half, lengthwise. Place the foil in the liner in the slow cooker in the lengthwise direction, pressing along bottom and sides. Roll over the excess foil to make “handles” for lifting when the meatloaf is done.
- Place cut potatoes and carrots in the bottom of the stoneware. (It’ll help keep the meatloaf out of the grease that will cook out.)
- In a large bowl, place eggs, Parmesan, breadcrumbs, parsley, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Whisk to combine. Add ground beef and mix thoroughly with spoon or hands until mixture is evenly incorporated.
- Add green peppers, onions, ketchup/mustard mix, milk. Mix thoroughly. I use my hands.
- Shape it into a loaf and carefully place in the slow cooker on top of foil strips.
- Paint the top of the meatloaf with the ketchup/mustard mix. Sprinkle with parmesan.
- Cover and cook on low for 7 hours…or high for 3 hours or until thermometer reads 165-170ºF.
- Carefully lift meatloaf out of slow cooker with foil handles and place on platter.
- Serve with the potatoes and carrots.