Slow Cooker Chili

WGN’s Dean Richards shares an easy recipe that’s a Fall favorite!

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion, coarsely chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 green pepper, seeded and chopped coarsely
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 2lb beef stew meat
  • 1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste
  • 2 cans (15 oz each) black beans, drained, rinsed
  • 2 cans (14.5 oz each) diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
  • ½ cup water
  • 1lb. cooked elbow macaroni (optional)

Directions:

In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, green pepper and garlic; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are softened.

Stir in chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and beef. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally until beef is lightly browned.

In 3- to 4-quart slow cooker, place beef mixture. Stir in beans, tomatoes and water.

Cover; cook on Low heat setting 8 to 10 hours.   Stir well.  Serve by itself or on top of the elbow macaroni  

