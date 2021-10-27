Slow Cooker Chili

WGN’s Dean Richards shares an easy recipe that’s a Fall favorite!
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, coarsely chopped (1 cup)
- 1 green pepper, seeded and chopped coarsely
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 2lb beef stew meat
- 1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste
- 2 cans (15 oz each) black beans, drained, rinsed
- 2 cans (14.5 oz each) diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
- ½ cup water
- 1lb. cooked elbow macaroni (optional)
Directions:
In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, green pepper and garlic; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are softened.
Stir in chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and beef. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally until beef is lightly browned.
In 3- to 4-quart slow cooker, place beef mixture. Stir in beans, tomatoes and water.
Cover; cook on Low heat setting 8 to 10 hours. Stir well. Serve by itself or on top of the elbow macaroni