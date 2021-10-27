Slow Cooker Chili

WGN’s Dean Richards shares an easy recipe that’s a Fall favorite!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1 large onion, coarsely chopped (1 cup)

1 green pepper, seeded and chopped coarsely

2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2lb beef stew meat

1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste

2 cans (15 oz each) black beans, drained, rinsed

2 cans (14.5 oz each) diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained

½ cup water

1lb. cooked elbow macaroni (optional)

Directions:

In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, green pepper and garlic; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are softened.

Stir in chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and beef. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally until beef is lightly browned.

In 3- to 4-quart slow cooker, place beef mixture. Stir in beans, tomatoes and water.

Cover; cook on Low heat setting 8 to 10 hours. Stir well. Serve by itself or on top of the elbow macaroni