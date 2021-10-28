Skillet Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

FRUIT

4 bags frozen peaches or 8 cups fresh peaches, peeled, seeded and sliced
1¾ cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 cup cornstarch

TOPPING

2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 eggs
1/4 cup melted butter
ice cream or whipped cream, for serving

Preparation:

FOR THE FRUIT:

  1. Place the first 6 ingredients in a medium saucepot and simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes. This will become loose and syrupy, and all of the flavors will become infused.
  2. Take the cornstarch and place in a small bowl. Add 3 tablespoons cold water and mix together until combined. Slowly whisk this slurry into the peaches. Continue to stir and cook for 5 minutes. Peaches will thicken up.
  3. Place peaches in an 8- to 10-inch cast-iron pan; set aside.

FOR THE TOPPING:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and eggs to a mixing bowl. Mix by hand until the mixture resembles wet sand; do not over-mix until it resembles a dough — you want it to be crumbly.
  3. Sprinkle this mixture over the peaches in the cast-iron pan until totally covered.
  4. Any leftover crumble can be containerized and saved for another time.
  5. Drizzle the melted butter over the cobbler and place in the preheated oven.
  6. Cook for 20 minutes in a convection oven, 30 minutes in a conventional oven or until the top is a deep golden-brown.
  7. Remove from oven and let cool for 15 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

