Skillet Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:
FRUIT
4 bags frozen peaches or 8 cups fresh peaches, peeled, seeded and sliced
1¾ cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 cup cornstarch
TOPPING
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 eggs
1/4 cup melted butter
ice cream or whipped cream, for serving
Preparation:
FOR THE FRUIT:
- Place the first 6 ingredients in a medium saucepot and simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes. This will become loose and syrupy, and all of the flavors will become infused.
- Take the cornstarch and place in a small bowl. Add 3 tablespoons cold water and mix together until combined. Slowly whisk this slurry into the peaches. Continue to stir and cook for 5 minutes. Peaches will thicken up.
- Place peaches in an 8- to 10-inch cast-iron pan; set aside.
FOR THE TOPPING:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and eggs to a mixing bowl. Mix by hand until the mixture resembles wet sand; do not over-mix until it resembles a dough — you want it to be crumbly.
- Sprinkle this mixture over the peaches in the cast-iron pan until totally covered.
- Any leftover crumble can be containerized and saved for another time.
- Drizzle the melted butter over the cobbler and place in the preheated oven.
- Cook for 20 minutes in a convection oven, 30 minutes in a conventional oven or until the top is a deep golden-brown.
- Remove from oven and let cool for 15 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.
