Shrimp Creole

Ingredients:
1 white onion
1 green bell pepper
1 package of green onions
28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes
4 Tbsp. butter
4 cloves of garlic
2 lbs. cleaned uncooked shrimp
Black pepper to taste
Salt to taste
½ tsp. white pepper
1 Tbsp. paprika
3 tsp. thyme
3 tsp. oregano
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
2 bay leaves
32 oz. chicken broth
Cooked rice
Lemon
Directions:
Melt your butter in a skillet and sauté the chopped onion, green onion, garlic, and bell pepper. Once they are softened, add your spices and let cook for a few minutes.
Move everything to a bigger pot and add the chicken broth. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes to a half-hour.
Add tomatoes and allow to simmer for 15 to 30 minutes.
While the tomatoes are cooking down, place shrimp in another pan, add some salt, and freshly-squeezed lemon juice.
Cover the shrimp with water and boil until done
When the shrimp are cooked, drain completely and add them to the tomato mixture.
Serve over cooked rice.