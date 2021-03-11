Shrimp Creole

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients:

1 white onion
1 green bell pepper
1 package of green onions
28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes
4 Tbsp. butter
4 cloves of garlic
2 lbs. cleaned uncooked shrimp
Black pepper to taste
Salt to taste
½ tsp. white pepper
1 Tbsp. paprika
3 tsp. thyme
3 tsp. oregano
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
2 bay leaves
32 oz. chicken broth
Cooked rice
Lemon

Directions:

Melt your butter in a skillet and sauté the chopped onion, green onion, garlic, and bell pepper. Once they are softened, add your spices and let cook for a few minutes.

Move everything to a bigger pot and add the chicken broth. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes to a half-hour.

Add tomatoes and allow to simmer for 15 to 30 minutes.

While the tomatoes are cooking down, place shrimp in another pan, add some salt, and freshly-squeezed lemon juice.

Cover the shrimp with water and boil until done

When the shrimp are cooked, drain completely and add them to the tomato mixture.

Serve over cooked rice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story