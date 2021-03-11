Shrimp Creole

Ingredients:

1 white onion

1 green bell pepper

1 package of green onions

28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes

4 Tbsp. butter

4 cloves of garlic

2 lbs. cleaned uncooked shrimp

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

½ tsp. white pepper

1 Tbsp. paprika

3 tsp. thyme

3 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 bay leaves

32 oz. chicken broth

Cooked rice

Lemon

Directions:

Melt your butter in a skillet and sauté the chopped onion, green onion, garlic, and bell pepper. Once they are softened, add your spices and let cook for a few minutes.

Move everything to a bigger pot and add the chicken broth. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes to a half-hour.

Add tomatoes and allow to simmer for 15 to 30 minutes.

While the tomatoes are cooking down, place shrimp in another pan, add some salt, and freshly-squeezed lemon juice.

Cover the shrimp with water and boil until done

When the shrimp are cooked, drain completely and add them to the tomato mixture.

Serve over cooked rice.