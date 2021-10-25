Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Ingredients:

1 lb. of cleaned medium shrimp

1 onion chopped

1 red bell pepper chopped

1 green bell pepper chopped

1 16oz bag of frozen corn

1 cup of crab meat (optional)

2 tablespoons flour

1/4 cup butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cans chicken broth

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1 bay leaf or 1 teaspoon ground bay leaf

1 teaspoon Cajun Power Garlic Sauce

1 Tablespoon Tiger Sauce

Directions:

Melt butter add peppers, onion and garlic .. cook until tender

Add the flour and do not let it darken just stir it in completely

Add chicken broth and stir until blended well allow to come to a nice simmer

Add spices, garlic sauce and Tiger Sauce and seafood

Allow the shrimp to cook then stir in the cream and allow to come back to a boil and then simmer for about 20 minutes