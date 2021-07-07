Shrimp and Avocado Summer Salad with Avocado – Yogurt Dressing

Ingredients:

One cup plain Greek yogurt (fat-free, 2% or whole milk). I love Fage Greek yogurt.

One medium avocado, peeled and cored

1 1/2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

One clove garlic

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley (or 2 tsp dried)

1 – 2 tsp chopped fresh dill, to taste (or 1/2 tsp dried)

2 tsp chopped fresh chives (or 3/4 tsp dried)

1/2 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Up to 6 Tbsp milk, as needed (for a slightly richer dressing sub 2 Tbsp olive oil for some of the milk)

Instructions:

Add all dressing ingredients except for milk to a food processor. Pulse until well blended.

Add in milk 1 Tbsp at a time to reach desired thickness. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container.



Ingredients for salad:

1 lb. shrimp; shelled, deveined, tail on-or-off (your preference)

1 medium avocado (peeled, cored and coarsely chopped)

2 stalks of celery and celery leaves, chopped

6 radishes, halved

6 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 mini-cucumbers, diced

1 bag, salad mix of choice.

1 TBSP olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions for salad:

Toss the defrosted shrimp with olive oil and sauté or grill until pink (about 2 minutes per side.) Do not overcook or they will become tough.

Transfer to a bowl to cool. Add the dressing and squeeze in the juice of ½ lime. Mix thoroughly.

Add in celery, tomatoes, cucumber and radishes. Mix in with shrimp and dressing.

Top with avocado chunks.

More recipes from Dean on his Cooking with Dean page