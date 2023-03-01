WGN’s Dean Richards shares his newest recipe.

Ingredients:

Quiche Crust:

1 box (14.1 oz) refrigerated Pie Crusts ( 2 count), follow directions on box to soften

Filling:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 bunch spinach

2 cloves garlic, sliced thin

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup fresh basil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

8 large eggs

2/3 cup half and half

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Roll the pie crust out on a lightly floured surface until it’s in a rectangle that fits in your sheet pan with an inch or so overhanging around the edge. Use a fork to crimp the pie crusts together in the sheet pan (trim the crusts if you have a lot of overlap but some is okay). Crimp around the edges as well.

Poke crust with fork a few times all over the surface. Gently cover the entire crust with foil (sprayed with nonstick spray on the side touching the crust). Press the foil to shape the crusts. Optionally use pie weights to hold foil in place.

Bake the crust at 425 degrees F. for 12 minutes. Then carefully remove the foil.

For the Filling:

Add olive oil to a medium skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add the spinach and garlic. Cook for a few minutes until spinach wilts.

Spread out cooked spinach on your pie crust along with chopped basil and thyme. Sprinkle fillings with red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt and pepper.

In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and half and half. Then pour the egg mixture over the fillings in the pie crust. Use a fork to move around fillings and eggs to make sure it’s evenly distributed. Then sprinkle parm over the entire quiche.

Turn oven heat down to 375 F˚. Bake the quiche for 25 minutes until the eggs are set and crust is golden brown.

Let quiche rest for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Serve quiche with hot sauce!

Leftover quiche keeps well in the fridge for 5 days. Reheat quiche in a 350˚ oven until heated through, maybe 10 minutes.