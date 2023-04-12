WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipes for favorite sandwiches.

Stanley Tucci’s Favorite Sandwich

Ingredients:

3 slices prosciutto

3 thick slices fresh mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil or pesto

Butter or olive oil

2 slices crusty bread

Shredded white cheese (optional)

Directions:

For some extra melty goodness, start with shredded white cheese, such as cheddar or Gouda.

Layer on prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil and/or pesto.

Spread butter or olive oil on both sides of the sandwich.

Warm on a nonstick pan over low heat until cheese melts.

Remove from pan and let cool. Cut sandwich in half and enjoy.

Oprah’s Favorite Sandwich

From: Oprah.com

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. chopped scallions

2 slices seven-grain bread

½ tsp. olive oil

2 tsp. mayonnaise

2 large basil leaves

1 slice pepper Jack cheese

4 ounces thinly-sliced smoked turkey breast

3 thin avocado slices

3 thin tomato slices

Directions:

Sauté scallions in olive oil over medium-high heat.

Spread 1 tsp. mayonnaise on each slice of bread and top with a basil leaf.

Layer the cheese, turkey, scallions, avocado, and tomato on one slice of bread and cover with the other, mayonnaise side in.

Place on a panini press set to medium-high and heat until cheese melts, 3 or 4 minutes.

Dean’s Favorite: French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons salted butter

1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon onion soup mix

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Four 1/2-inch-thick slices sourdough bread

1/2 cup grated Cheddar

1/2 cup grated Gruyere cheese

1/4 cup canned crispy onions

Directions:

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until the slices start to wilt and turn translucent, about 3 minutes.

Add the onion soup mix, thyme and 2 tablespoons water. Turn the heat to low, then continue to cook, stirring and adding more water a tablespoon at a time if the mixture gets too dry, until the onions are very soft and golden brown, 5 to 10 more minutes.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a saute pan over medium heat. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard onto one side of each slice of bread.

Divide the Cheddar, Gruyere, caramelized onions and crispy onions between 2 of the slices of bread on top of the mustard. Top each with another slice of bread, mustard-side in, and lay the sandwiches in the pan.

Cook, pressing down on top of the sandwiches, until the bottoms are golden brown, about 2 minutes.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter to the pan and flip the sandwiches, cooking until the cheese is melted and the bottoms are golden brown, about 3 more minutes. Cut in half and serve.