WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipes for favorite sandwiches.
Stanley Tucci’s Favorite Sandwich
From: Margie Nomura’s Desert Island Dishes podcast
Ingredients:
3 slices prosciutto
3 thick slices fresh mozzarella cheese
Fresh basil or pesto
Butter or olive oil
2 slices crusty bread
Shredded white cheese (optional)
Directions:
For some extra melty goodness, start with shredded white cheese, such as cheddar or Gouda.
Layer on prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil and/or pesto.
Spread butter or olive oil on both sides of the sandwich.
Warm on a nonstick pan over low heat until cheese melts.
Remove from pan and let cool. Cut sandwich in half and enjoy.
Oprah’s Favorite Sandwich
From: Oprah.com
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp. chopped scallions
2 slices seven-grain bread
½ tsp. olive oil
2 tsp. mayonnaise
2 large basil leaves
1 slice pepper Jack cheese
4 ounces thinly-sliced smoked turkey breast
3 thin avocado slices
3 thin tomato slices
Directions:
Sauté scallions in olive oil over medium-high heat.
Spread 1 tsp. mayonnaise on each slice of bread and top with a basil leaf.
Layer the cheese, turkey, scallions, avocado, and tomato on one slice of bread and cover with the other, mayonnaise side in.
Place on a panini press set to medium-high and heat until cheese melts, 3 or 4 minutes.
Dean’s Favorite: French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons salted butter
1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon onion soup mix
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Four 1/2-inch-thick slices sourdough bread
1/2 cup grated Cheddar
1/2 cup grated Gruyere cheese
1/4 cup canned crispy onions
Directions:
Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until the slices start to wilt and turn translucent, about 3 minutes.
Add the onion soup mix, thyme and 2 tablespoons water. Turn the heat to low, then continue to cook, stirring and adding more water a tablespoon at a time if the mixture gets too dry, until the onions are very soft and golden brown, 5 to 10 more minutes.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a saute pan over medium heat. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard onto one side of each slice of bread.
Divide the Cheddar, Gruyere, caramelized onions and crispy onions between 2 of the slices of bread on top of the mustard. Top each with another slice of bread, mustard-side in, and lay the sandwiches in the pan.
Cook, pressing down on top of the sandwiches, until the bottoms are golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter to the pan and flip the sandwiches, cooking until the cheese is melted and the bottoms are golden brown, about 3 more minutes. Cut in half and serve.