Rosemary Lemonade

INGREDIENTS:

8 cups of water

4 cups of ice

3 cups of lemon juice

Rosemary simple syrup

3 cups sugar

3 cups water

10 sprigs of Rosemary

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a saucepan slowly heat sugar, water, and rosemary sprigs… the longer you simmer the stronger the flavor (15 minutes recommended)

In a pitcher combine water, ice, and lemon juice.

Pour the simple syrup in through a strainer.

Stir and chill.

Makes a little over a gallon.

Serve over ice.

For an adult version mix 3 parts lemonade to one part vodka.

For less sweet use less sugar, for sweeter use more.