WGN’s Dean Richards has a new recipe to try that’s perfect for warm weather dining.
Ingredients:
For the salad:
- 1 pound pasta (I recommend farfalle or cavatelli; something twisted to absorb the dressing)
- 1 cup chopped prosciutto
- 1 grilled green bell pepper
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, not cooked, halved
- 1 onion, rough cut (I recommend sweet Vidalia onion)
- 1 pound grilled asparagus
- 1/2 cup kalamata olives halved
- 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts (carefully, quickly toast the nuts in olive oil or butter until they “just” begin to turn brown. Remove from heat so they don’t burn.
- 3/4 cup small mozzarella balls halved
- 1 1/4 cups homemade (recipe below) or store-bought Italian dressing.
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
For the dressing:
- ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- 1 1/2 tablespoons finely minced red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced dried onion or 1 teaspoon fresh minced onion
- 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
For the dressing:
- Combine all of the ingredients in a jar and shake vigorously to combine. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
For the salad:
- Cook the pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cool water. Cook with extra virgin olive oil.
- Place the pasta in a large bowl and add the bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, onion, olives, parsley, and mozzarella balls. Pour the dressing over the pasta mixture and toss to coat.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Sprinkle the prosciutto over the salad.
- Sprinkle the roasted pine nuts over the salad.
- Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the salad.
- It’s especially good if you make it in advance and let it sit. Be sure to mix thoroughly before serving.)