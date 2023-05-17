WGN’s Dean Richards has a new recipe to try that’s perfect for warm weather dining.

Ingredients:

For the salad:

  • 1 pound pasta  (I recommend farfalle or cavatelli;  something twisted to absorb the dressing)
  • 1 cup chopped prosciutto
  • 1 grilled green bell pepper
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, not cooked,  halved
  • 1 onion, rough cut  (I recommend sweet Vidalia onion)
  • 1 pound grilled asparagus 
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives halved
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
  • ¼ cup toasted pine nuts (carefully, quickly toast the nuts in olive oil or butter until they “just” begin to turn brown.  Remove from heat so they don’t burn. 
  • 3/4 cup small mozzarella balls halved
  • 1 1/4 cups homemade (recipe below) or store-bought Italian dressing.
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese  
  • salt and pepper to taste

For the dressing:

  • ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely minced red bell pepper
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced dried onion or 1 teaspoon fresh minced onion
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

For the dressing:

  • Combine all of the ingredients in a jar and shake vigorously to combine. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

For the salad:

  • Cook the pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cool water.  Cook with extra virgin olive oil. 
  • Place the pasta in a large bowl and add the bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, asparagus,  onion, olives, parsley, and mozzarella balls. Pour the dressing over the pasta mixture and toss to coat.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Sprinkle the prosciutto over the salad.   
  • Sprinkle the roasted pine nuts over the salad.    
  • Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the salad.
  • It’s especially good if you make it in advance and let it sit.   Be sure to mix thoroughly before serving.)