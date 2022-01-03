WGN’s Dean Richards has a new recipe to share that’s perfect for a meal that feeds the whole family!
Here’s how to make his ravioli lasagna.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef
- ½ cup chopped mushrooms
- ¼ cup diced sweet onion
- ½ cup chopped red pepper
- 1 jar (28 ounces) spaghetti sauce
- Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning to taste
- Homemade…or 1 package (25 ounces) cheese ravioli
- 1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- Seasoned breadcrumbs
Dean shares his recipe for French Onion Soup
Directions:
- Cook ravioli to package directions. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, sauté the mushrooms, onion and red pepper in olive oil. When soft, add the ground beef to the mixture and cook over medium heat until no longer pink; drain.
- Add the spaghetti sauce to the beef and veggies. Add salt, pepper and Italian seasoning, to taste.
- In a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish, layer a third of the sauce mixture to the bottom of dish. Top it with a layer of the cooked ravioli. Sprinkle with about a 1/2 cup cheese. Repeat layers. Top with remaining sauce and cheese. Sprinkle top with breadcrumbs.
- Cover and bake at 400° until heated through, 40-45 minutes.
Printable recipe for Ravioli-Lasagna
More recipes from Dean on his Dean Cooks page.