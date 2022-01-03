WGN’s Dean Richards has a new recipe to share that’s perfect for a meal that feeds the whole family!

Here’s how to make his ravioli lasagna.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

½ cup chopped mushrooms

¼ cup diced sweet onion

½ cup chopped red pepper

1 jar (28 ounces) spaghetti sauce

Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning to taste

Homemade…or 1 package (25 ounces) cheese ravioli

1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Seasoned breadcrumbs

Dean shares his recipe for French Onion Soup

Directions:

Cook ravioli to package directions. Set aside. In a large skillet, sauté the mushrooms, onion and red pepper in olive oil. When soft, add the ground beef to the mixture and cook over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Add the spaghetti sauce to the beef and veggies. Add salt, pepper and Italian seasoning, to taste. In a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish, layer a third of the sauce mixture to the bottom of dish. Top it with a layer of the cooked ravioli. Sprinkle with about a 1/2 cup cheese. Repeat layers. Top with remaining sauce and cheese. Sprinkle top with breadcrumbs. Cover and bake at 400° until heated through, 40-45 minutes.

Printable recipe for Ravioli-Lasagna

More recipes from Dean on his Dean Cooks page.