So easy! Just these three ingredients.

In a bowl, add can of pumpkin, box of cake mix and about a cup of chocolate chips.

Stir to combine.

Spoon on cookie sheet, cook at 350 for about 10-12 minutes.

No water, eggs, oil needed. Just these 3!

Suggestion: Cinnamon chips can be used in place of chocolate chips

Courtesy: Cassandra Webb, KARK 4 News Reporter