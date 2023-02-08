WGN’s Dean Richards shares these recipes that are perfect for your big game buffet table.
Puff Pastry Sausage Rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 (17.25-oz) package frozen puff pastry, such as Pepperidge Farm thawed
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tbsp water
- 1 lb pork sausage uncooked
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/8 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp ground sage
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, combine sausage, Worcestershire sauce, sage, thyme, onion powder, and black pepper. Divide the sausage mixture into 4 portions.
- Cut each puff pastry sheet into 2 rectangles.
- Spread sausage down the middle of each piece of puff pastry. Brush the edges of the pastry with an egg wash.
- Working with one rectangle at a time, fold the left and right sides of the pastry over the sausage to meet and overlap in the middle. Press down to seal the seam.
- Cut each log into 8 bite size pieces with a sharp knife. Place seam side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Brush the tops and sides of the rolls with the remaining egg wash.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.
Cheese Puff Pastry Wrapped Asparagus
Ingredients:
- 1 pound asparagus (about 12 large asparagus stalks, trimmed)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (17.3 ounce) box puff pastry, thawed
- ½ cup shredded cheese
- 1 egg, beaten
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Prepare a large, rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
- Roll out each sheet of puff pastry on a lightly floured surface. Cut each sheet into 6 equal rectangles using a pizza cutter or a sharp knife.
- Brush each puff pastry rectangle with a little olive oil.
- Place 2 asparagus on each rectangle diagonally. Sprinkle the asparagus with salt, black pepper, garlic powder and a sprinkle of cheese.
- Fold the opposite ends of the puff pastry over the asparagus, pinching the corners of the pastry closed. Place on the prepared baking sheet.
- Brush the puff pastry with the beaten egg. Sprinkle with additional salt and black pepper to taste.
- Bake in hot oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until the asparagus bundles are golden brown.
- In the last minute of baking, remove from oven and lightly brush the puff pastry dough with egg wash. Return to oven for last minute of baking.
Sweet Puff Pastry Pinwheels
Ingredients:
- 2 sheets ready-made puff pastry (17.3 oz. 2 sheets approx 25.4cm x 25.4cm)
- 6 tbsp blueberry jam (or flavor of choice)
- 1 – 8oz. brick of cream cheese (room temperature)
- Flour for dusting
- Milk for brushing
Instructions:
- Thaw the puff pastry sheets according to directions on the box. Lightly dust the work surface with flour and place the two pastry sheets out flat.
- Divide the jam over the two pastry sheets, and spread evenly with a knife.
- Spread cream cheese evenly over the jam.
- Roll the pastry sheets fairly tightly, brush the ends with a little milk and seal. Brush milk over each roll, and cut into slices, around 1 inch in width. Place on a plate in the fridge.
- Pre heat the oven to 400ºf.
- Once the oven is at temperature, place the pinwheels on parchment on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes until the pastry is golden brown.
- Let cool slightly before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.