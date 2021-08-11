(WGN – Dean Cooks) – If you’re looking for a reason to fire up the grill, you can’t go wrong with these tasty lunch/dinner ideas.
WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipes for pork tenderloin on the grill.
Greek Style Lemon-Mustard Pork Tenderloin Marinade:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- Zest from 1 lemon
- 6 cloves garlic , minced
- 1 Tablespoon dijon mustard
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary , minced (optional)
- salt and pepper
- 2 pork tenderloin , about 2.5 lbs total
BBQ Style Pork Tenderloin Marinade:
- 1/2 cup BBQ sauce (I like Famous Dave’s Sweet N’ Zesty)
- 1/4 cup grape jelly
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 pork tenderloin (about 2 ½ lbs)
Greek Style Lemon-Mustard Grilled Pork Tenderloins instructions:
Trim the fat and silver membrane off the of the tenderloins.
Cut the tenderloin into 6 inch pieces, then butterfly (cut halfway through) length-wise.
Spread the “butterfly”, wrap in plastic wrap or parchment paper and pound out into ¾ inch steak-like pieces with a food mallet or rolling pin.
Put the “steaks” in a zip lock bag with the marinade for up to 2 hours, but not more than overnight, turning occasionally.
Grill, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes until steaks become well-browned. Flip and continue cooking the second side for another 3-4 minutes until second side becomes well-browned.
The internal temperature should reach 140 degrees. Avoid overcooking.
BBQ Style Pork tenderloin medallions instructions::
Trim the fat and silver membrane off the of the tenderloins.
Cut them into 2 inch medallions on an angle.
Place medallions into a large zip top bag with half of the marinade mixture. Let it sit for an hour, up to overnight, turning occasionally.
Grill, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes until steaks become well-browned. Flip and continue cooking the second side for another 3-4 minutes until second side becomes well-browned.
Close grill cover and cook for 3 to 8 minutes longer until steaks reach an internal temperature of 140 degrees. Avoid overcooking.