Pork tenderloin on the grill

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

(WGN – Dean Cooks) – If you’re looking for a reason to fire up the grill, you can’t go wrong with these tasty lunch/dinner ideas.

WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipes for pork tenderloin on the grill.

Greek Style Lemon-Mustard Pork Tenderloin Marinade:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • Zest from 1 lemon
  • 6 cloves garlic , minced
  • 1 Tablespoon dijon mustard
  • 2 sprigs fresh rosemary , minced (optional)
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 pork tenderloin , about 2.5 lbs total

BBQ Style Pork Tenderloin Marinade:

  • 1/2 cup BBQ sauce (I like Famous Dave’s Sweet N’ Zesty)
  • 1/4 cup grape jelly
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 pork tenderloin (about 2 ½ lbs)

Greek Style Lemon-Mustard Grilled Pork Tenderloins instructions:

Trim the fat and silver membrane off the of the tenderloins.  

Cut the tenderloin into 6 inch pieces,  then butterfly (cut halfway through) length-wise.   

Spread the “butterfly”, wrap in plastic wrap or parchment paper and pound out into ¾ inch steak-like pieces with a food mallet or rolling pin.   

Put the “steaks” in a zip lock bag with the marinade for up to 2 hours, but not more than overnight, turning occasionally.

Grill, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes until steaks become well-browned. Flip and continue cooking the second side for another 3-4 minutes until second side becomes well-browned.

The internal temperature should reach 140 degrees. Avoid overcooking.

BBQ Style Pork tenderloin medallions instructions::

Trim the fat and silver membrane off the of the tenderloins.  

Cut them into 2 inch medallions on an angle. 

Place medallions into a large zip top bag with half of the marinade mixture.   Let it sit for an hour,  up to overnight, turning occasionally. 

Grill, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes until steaks become well-browned. Flip and continue cooking the second side for another 3-4 minutes until second side becomes well-browned.

Close grill cover and cook for 3 to 8 minutes longer until steaks reach an internal temperature of 140 degrees. Avoid overcooking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food News

Trending Stories