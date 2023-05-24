WGN’s Dean Richards has four recipes this week!

MEAT, MEAT, AND MORE MEAT PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

· Pizza Crust

· 1 Tbsp olive oil if needed

· 1/3-1/2 C Sauce

· 1 1/2 C Shredded Mozzarella

· 3 Tbsp Parmesan cheese

· 3-4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

· 1/2 C ham, roughly chopped

· 1/2 C mild or hot sausage, cooked and crumbled

· 1/4 C Pepperoni slices

· 1 tsp. Crushed Red pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Cook bacon and sausage. Chop bacon and ham. Crumble sausage.

2. Spoon a thin layer of sauce over the grilled side of the crust. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella.

3. Add meat toppings.

4. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup mozzarella and ground black pepper.

5. Bake over an indirect heat until desired crispness is reached.

CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

Pizza Crust

½ cup sauce or crushed tomato sauce

8 oz. grated mozzarella

4 oz. sliced mozzarella

1 large heirloom or beefsteak tomato, very thinly sliced.

10 basil leaves, chopped right before serving.

Pinch red pepper flakes

Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning

Extra virgin olive oil.

DIRECTIONS:

1. Spread a thin layer of sauce onto the baked side of the crust.

2. Spread the sliced mozzarella and tomatoes throughout.

3. Sprinkle seasoning throughout.

4. Bake until melted (about 7-10 minutes)

5. Remove from the grill and sprinkle basil leaves and (optional) pinch of red pepper flakes.

6. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

ITALIAN BEEF PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

Pizza Crust

16oz. Canned Crushed Tomatoes w basil, garlic, onion

2 ½ cups Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

2 cups Italian Beef w au jus (it’s easiest to buy it frozen, already mixed)

1 jar, hot or mild giardiniera.

1 roasted green pepper cut in strips.

DIRECTIONS:

Spread a thin layer of crushed tomatoes on the pizza crust. Leave about an inch border on the edge.

Spread a thin layer of shredded mozzarella cheese

Spread a layer of the shredded Italian Beef.

Add a little more cheese on top.

Grill over an indirect heat until cheese is melted and the crust is crisp.

Occasionally baste the topping with the au jus so the beef doesn’t dry out.

When done, sprinkle the giardiniera and/or the roasted green pepper strips over the topping.

BBQ CHICKEN, CARAMELIZED ONION & ROASTED CORN PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

Pizza Crust

1/2 C shredded mozzarella cheese

1 sweet onion, thinly sliced.

1 cup roasted chicken, chopped

1 cup, roasted corn on the cob (cut from the cob) or browned frozen corn.

1 bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce. (I love Famous Dave’s “Sweet and Zesty.” Choose or make your own.

Olive oil, for sautéing onions.

DIRECTIONS:

1. Caramelize the onions. Dice the onion and slowly sauté in a pan with olive oil. Cook until they’re brown and soft (about 8-10 minutes.) Remove from heat, set aside.

2. Dice the already roasted chicken. Coat with BBQ sauce.

3. On the baked side of the crust, spread a thin layer of BBQ sauce.

4. Top with chicken. Add the caramelized onion.

5. Sprinkle finely shredded mozzarella throughout.

6. Sprinkle roasted corn throughout.

7. Bake on the grill (indirect method) until melted (7-10 minutes.)