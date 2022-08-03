WGN’s Dean Richards shares a recipe this week from Chicago’s Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.
It’s Farrell’s favorite way to start the day.
Ingredients:
- 18 eggs
- Splash of skim milk
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Tablespoon, Italian seasoning
- Olive oil
- 1/2 cup sauteed mushrooms
- 1/2 red pepper diced
- 1 avocado diced
- 1 cup of fresh spinach chopped
- 5 Roma tomatoes diced
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
- ½ cup feta cheese
- Country-style sourdough bread
Instructions:
In a large bowl, whisk together the 18 eggs. Add a splash of milk. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add Italian seasoning
In a large skillet, sauté the mushrooms, peppers, and tomatoes in a little olive oil until all fluids are evaporated. Add in the spinach for a minute or two.
Pour the eggs in a greased 9 by 13 Pyrex dish. Add in the sauteed veggies and tomatoes. Stir everything in the pan. Stir in mozzarella cheese.
Make sure everything is distributed evenly.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 35-40 minutes or until the eggs are set and golden.
Sprinkle the casserole with the feta cheese and diced avocado.
Serve with toasted sourdough bread