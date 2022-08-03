WGN’s Dean Richards shares a recipe this week from Chicago’s Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

It’s Farrell’s favorite way to start the day.

Ingredients:

  • 18 eggs
  • Splash of skim milk
  • Salt and pepper,  to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon, Italian seasoning
  • Olive oil
  • 1/2 cup sauteed mushrooms
  • 1/2 red pepper diced
  • 1 avocado diced
  • 1 cup of fresh spinach chopped
  • 5 Roma tomatoes diced
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
  • ½ cup feta cheese
  • Country-style sourdough bread

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the 18 eggs. Add a splash of milk. Add salt and pepper to taste.  Add Italian seasoning

In a large skillet, sauté the mushrooms, peppers, and tomatoes in a little olive oil until all fluids are evaporated. Add in the spinach for a minute or two.

Pour the eggs in a greased 9 by 13 Pyrex dish.  Add in the sauteed veggies and tomatoes. Stir everything in the pan. Stir in mozzarella cheese.

Make sure everything is distributed evenly.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 35-40 minutes or until the eggs are set and golden.

Sprinkle the casserole with the feta cheese and diced avocado.   

Serve with toasted sourdough bread