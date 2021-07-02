Patriotic plates for your holiday weekend

(Baptist Health) – Fourth of July festivities are a time for family, food and fun. Whether you’re holding a backyard barbecue or a patriotic potluck, here are some red, white and blue dishes that will keep your holiday weekend healthy and tasty.

Stars and stripes yogurt parfait. For a wholesome breakfast option with a holiday flair, fill small jars with layers of strawberries, blueberries and low-fat yogurt. Sprinkle a little granola on top.

All-American Caprese salad. Top some basil leaves with freshly sliced tomatoes and low-fat mozzarella. Season with a little olive oil, salt and pepper. Then accent it with some fresh, delicious blueberries.

Fourth of July fruit kebabs. All you need are skewers and some fresh, in-season fruit. Consider cherries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, watermelon and banana. Serve with a low-fat yogurt dip.

Patriotic potato salad. This Fourth of July staple can be a healthy option if you use low-fat mayo and dress the salad lightly. For a patriotic color scheme, use diced yellow and purple potatoes with red peppers or red onion.

Blueberry-glazed barbecue. Keep this year’s cookout healthier by choosing a leaner cut of white meat, like chicken breast. Grill with a simple glaze made with blueberries and apple cider vinegar. Serve with a side of grilled red peppers.

Red, white and blue freezer pops. These tasty snacks are easy to make in advance and can include any kind of red, white or blue fruit. Combine low-fat yogurt and your favorite frozen fruit in small paper cups. Insert snack sticks and let these treats set in the freezer.

