WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for Pasta Bolognese, inspired by the movies “Goodfellas” and served ala “Lady & the Tramp” style.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Olive oil

1 Onion diced

2 Carrots diced

2 Celery stalks diced

2-3 cloves Garlic, thinly shaved with a razor blade

5-6 leaves Fresh Basil or 2 tsp dried basil

14oz Canned Diced Tomatoes

17oz Tomato Passata/Crushed Tomatoes

Optional, 1 cup red wine (cabernet sauvignon is preferred)

2 tsp Dried Oregano

1 lb Ground Beef extra lean

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb extra-long Spaghetti

Instructions: