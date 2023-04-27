Ingredients:

2 lbs. white chocolate

1 cup peanut butter

2 cups dry roasted peanuts (substitute any other nuts you prefer)

4 cups Rice Krispies cereal

2 cups mini marshmallows

Directions:

Melt chocolate and add peanut butter

Combine all other ingredients, then add to the chocolate and peanut butter mix

Drop by spoonfuls on parchment-lined cookie sheets

Allow 30 minutes to set before eating

Notes:

Small amounts of M&M’s or Reese’s Pieces can be added, if desired

This batch will make 24-36 pieces

Store the clusters in an airtight plastic container