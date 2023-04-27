Ingredients:
2 lbs. white chocolate
1 cup peanut butter
2 cups dry roasted peanuts (substitute any other nuts you prefer)
4 cups Rice Krispies cereal
2 cups mini marshmallows
Directions:
Melt chocolate and add peanut butter
Combine all other ingredients, then add to the chocolate and peanut butter mix
Drop by spoonfuls on parchment-lined cookie sheets
Allow 30 minutes to set before eating
Notes:
Small amounts of M&M’s or Reese’s Pieces can be added, if desired
This batch will make 24-36 pieces
Store the clusters in an airtight plastic container