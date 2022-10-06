This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style, featuring Kelli Marks, owner of Sweet Love Bakery.

Click here to visit the Arkansas Style page for more on the show that airs weekdays at 2pm on KARK.

Ingredients:

1 premade 9” crust (graham or chocolate cookie)

1 1/2 cup chocolate ganache (made from 3/4 cup chocolate of your choice, 3/4 cup heavy cream)

2 8 oz. blocks of cream cheese, softened

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tub of cool whip

Note: Make ganache ahead of time by warming cream and adding chocolate. Stir to combine. Allow to come to room temperature or chill slightly.

Directions:

Cream together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and salt.

Add in chocolate ganache and continue mixing until light and fluffy.

Fold in the cool whip with a spatula.

Pour mixture into crust and allow to chill 2-4 hours before serving.

Garnish with berries, chocolate curls or caramel sauce.